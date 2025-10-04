× Erweitern Copyright by MANIAC Love is MANIAC

Die queerste Nacht Ingolstadts!

✨ Nach dem großartigen Auftakt wird’s am 4. Oktober wieder wild, bunt und absolut MANIAC!

Die zweite Ausgabe unserer queeren Partyreihe LOVE IS MANIAC steht in den Startlöchern – und diesmal legen wir noch einen drauf!

🎭 SHOW ACTS

Freut euch auf ein spektakuläres Line-up mit extravaganten Drag Performances und einer Portion Glitzerwahnsinn, wie ihr ihn nur von MANIAC kennt!

💃 MAINFLOOR

Euphorische Beats, queere Banger und Club-Hymnen all night long! Tanzt, flirtet und feiert bis in die Morgenstunden.

🌿 AUSSENBEREICH

Luft holen, quatschen, knutschen. Im chilligen Outdoor-Bereich könnt ihr kurz abschalten – oder aufdrehen!

💥 Ob queere(r) Raver(in), Drag-Lover oder Allie im Herzen – hier ist Platz für ALLE, die Vielfalt lieben und leben!

💋 Dress to express. Be loud. Be proud. Be a little MANIAC.

📣 Folgt uns auf Insta: @maniac.ingolstadt

🎟️ Tickets & mehr Infos auf unserer Instagram Seite oder unter Facebook

————————————————-

✨ After an epic kickoff, we’re turning up the volume for round two!

The second edition of our queer party series LOVE IS MANIAC is coming – and it’s going to be even wilder, bolder, and more fabulous!

🎭 SHOW ACTS

Get ready for an electrifying lineup of dazzling drag performances and glitter-filled madness – the full MANIAC experience!

💃 MAIN FLOOR

Euphoric beats, queer anthems, and dancefloor bangers all night long. Come dance, flirt, and party till sunrise.

🌿 OUTDOOR AREA

Need a break? Our chill outdoor space is perfect to catch your breath, chat, or sneak a kiss.

💥 Whether you’re a queer raver, a drag fan, or a fierce ally – everyone is welcome who lives and loves diversity.

💋 Dress to express. Be loud. Be proud. Be a little MANIAC.

📣 Follow us on Insta: @maniac.ingolstadt

🎟️ Tickets & more info on our Instagram page or on Facebook