Reimanns Esplanade 10, 85049 Ingolstadt
Die queerste Nacht Ingolstadts!
✨ Nach dem großartigen Auftakt wird’s am 4. Oktober wieder wild, bunt und absolut MANIAC!
Die zweite Ausgabe unserer queeren Partyreihe LOVE IS MANIAC steht in den Startlöchern – und diesmal legen wir noch einen drauf!
🎭 SHOW ACTS
Freut euch auf ein spektakuläres Line-up mit extravaganten Drag Performances und einer Portion Glitzerwahnsinn, wie ihr ihn nur von MANIAC kennt!
💃 MAINFLOOR
Euphorische Beats, queere Banger und Club-Hymnen all night long! Tanzt, flirtet und feiert bis in die Morgenstunden.
🌿 AUSSENBEREICH
Luft holen, quatschen, knutschen. Im chilligen Outdoor-Bereich könnt ihr kurz abschalten – oder aufdrehen!
💥 Ob queere(r) Raver(in), Drag-Lover oder Allie im Herzen – hier ist Platz für ALLE, die Vielfalt lieben und leben!
💋 Dress to express. Be loud. Be proud. Be a little MANIAC.
✨ After an epic kickoff, we’re turning up the volume for round two!
The second edition of our queer party series LOVE IS MANIAC is coming – and it’s going to be even wilder, bolder, and more fabulous!
🎭 SHOW ACTS
Get ready for an electrifying lineup of dazzling drag performances and glitter-filled madness – the full MANIAC experience!
💃 MAIN FLOOR
Euphoric beats, queer anthems, and dancefloor bangers all night long. Come dance, flirt, and party till sunrise.
🌿 OUTDOOR AREA
Need a break? Our chill outdoor space is perfect to catch your breath, chat, or sneak a kiss.
💥 Whether you’re a queer raver, a drag fan, or a fierce ally – everyone is welcome who lives and loves diversity.
💋 Dress to express. Be loud. Be proud. Be a little MANIAC.
